Tether Gold (XAUT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $96.15 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $96.15 million and $6.82 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,984.53 or 0.07280198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

