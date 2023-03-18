Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.52

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.52 and traded as low as $24.55. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 41,799 shares traded.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Corn Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 909.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.