Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,963,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,983. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average is $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

