Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

