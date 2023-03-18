The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 27,351,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,212,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

