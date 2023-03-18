The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Michael J. Mardy Buys 1,000 Shares

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mardy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at $77,408. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eastern Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,655. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.