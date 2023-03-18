The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

