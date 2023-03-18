The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.74.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.
