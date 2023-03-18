The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 260,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,113,000 after buying an additional 192,809 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,969,000 after buying an additional 137,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $11,667,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.