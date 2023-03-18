The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.66. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

