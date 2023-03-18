The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 4%

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) were down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 44,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 82,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.46.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.05 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $5,890,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 69,488.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 154,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $2,965,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

