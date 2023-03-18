The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.78) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Numis Securities cut shares of The Sage Group to an add rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 965 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($10.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 777 ($9.47).

Shares of LON SGE traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 733.60 ($8.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,443. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 764.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 749.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 823 ($10.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,934.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,200.00%.

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £78,300 ($95,429.62). 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

