Thomas B. Raterman Buys 3,000 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $223,379.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. 323,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $451.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.