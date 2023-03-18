Thomas B. Raterman Buys 3,000 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $223,379.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. 323,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $451.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.92.
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
