THORChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $57.98 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. THORChain has a market cap of $476.28 million and $57.98 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00005313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,475,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

