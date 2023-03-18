Threshold (T) Price Up 33.4% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $430.88 million and $59.99 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00032906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00206145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,397.26 or 1.00065885 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179718 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0445401 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $88,245,325.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.