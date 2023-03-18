Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Tiger Brands Price Performance

Tiger Brands stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. Tiger Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.2849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

