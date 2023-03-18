Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

TITN stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $684.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

