Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $992.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

