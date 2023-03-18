Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $992.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.64.
