TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 236,876 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,876 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 5.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. 3,228,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,861. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

