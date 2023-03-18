Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Traeger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of COOK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,560. The stock has a market cap of $432.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

About Traeger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Traeger by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Traeger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Traeger during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.