Transgene (OTCMKTS:TRGNF) Shares Up 19,702%

Transgene SA (OTCMKTS:TRGNF – Get Rating) shares shot up 19,702% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Transgene in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Transgene Price Performance

Transgene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transgene SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its products include TG4001, TG6002, BT-001 and TG4050. The company was founded in December 1979 and is headquartered in Strasbourg, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.