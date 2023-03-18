Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Shares of TRV traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.03. 4,491,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.58. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

