Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 328 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.52. 1,845,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

