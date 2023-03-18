Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

CAT stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.01. 7,203,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

