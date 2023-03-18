Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $947,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 79,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,723,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

