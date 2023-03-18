Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 56,442,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,026,489. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

