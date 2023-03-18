Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in US Foods were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 157.6% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1,423.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,994,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,326. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,670,152 shares of company stock worth $297,784,317. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.