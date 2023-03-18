Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 3,216 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 801,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,467. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

