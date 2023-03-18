Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TSE opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. Analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. CWM LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 1,099.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 107.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

