trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43. 133,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 421,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $512.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. trivago had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that trivago will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of trivago by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

