U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. 56,442,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,026,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

