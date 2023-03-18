U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Position Lessened by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.18% of U.S. Silica worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 756,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after buying an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after buying an additional 392,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.2 %

SLCA opened at $10.94 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $832.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Stories

