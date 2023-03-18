UBS Group Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $98.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. 2,515,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,905. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

