UBS Group Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $98.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.
Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. 2,515,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,905. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
