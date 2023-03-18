UBS Group Reiterates “€9.30” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.35) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €9.51 ($10.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.04. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.31 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of €11.16 ($12.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

