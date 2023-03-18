Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.91. Ucommune International shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 290,771 shares.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.42.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

