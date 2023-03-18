UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $60.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41.

