UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

