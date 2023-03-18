UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,672 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $189.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,701.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average is $162.55.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

