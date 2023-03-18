UMB Bank n.a. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

