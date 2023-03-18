UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1,419.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $339.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $292.40 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.39.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

