UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,088 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $94.72 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

