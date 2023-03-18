UMB Bank n.a. Sells 11,145 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after buying an additional 326,545 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

