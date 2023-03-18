UMB Bank n.a. Sells 15,508 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.70.

