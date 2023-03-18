Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,147.27 ($50.55).

ULVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.53) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($47.53) to GBX 3,800 ($46.31) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($53.63) to GBX 4,600 ($56.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.63) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($51.92), for a total value of £70,765,117.80 ($86,246,334.92). 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULVR opened at GBX 4,047.50 ($49.33) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,143.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,076.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,351.66 ($40.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,868.64 ($59.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,504.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,501.86%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

