United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $43,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $4,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $186.79 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

