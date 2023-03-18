Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $458.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Logistics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.