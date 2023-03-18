Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $458.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
