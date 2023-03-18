Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.77

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $7.49. Urban One shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 43,561 shares trading hands.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $336.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Urban One by 195.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Urban One by 440.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Urban One by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Urban One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

