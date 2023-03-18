Utrust Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $50.35 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

