Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,922,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,034. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

