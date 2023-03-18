Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,361,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814,364. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

